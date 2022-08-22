China’s UNSC presidency a momentous occasion for world peace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Having assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) since August 1, China and the UNSC have now converged in a symbiotic relationship. The monthly rotational presidency which has been traditional since 1946, is aimed at sharing the onerous responsibility that goes with the position, and infusing new insights into the solutions needed to tackle the constantly increasing global challenges.

In his press briefing on China’s work plans on August 1, Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Zhang Jun, acknowledged that the work was already cut out for the tenure of the UNSC presidency. From man-made crisis to natural disasters, the world is facing unprecedented challenges that need urgent attention before they threaten world peace.

Broadly, as Amb Zhang spelt out, his country’s role involves “maintaining world peace, safeguarding common security, and addressing current challenges”. Security is obviously top of the UNSC’s agenda, as peace forms the foundation of any meaningful development. This will form the highlight of China’s proposed briefing on August 22 on the theme, “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Promote Common Security through Dialogue and Cooperation”.

The world is at an inflection point and needs a reinvigorated UN Charter. We need to agree on “Our Common Agenda” as espoused by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. This strategy contains recommendations across four broad areas – renewed solidarity between peoples and future generations, a new social contract anchored in human rights, better management of critical global commons, and global public goods that deliver equitably and sustainably for all.

This is an ideal chance for China to promote President Xi Jinping’s brainchild, the Global Security Initiative (GSI). The GSI seeks to create a coordinated approach in addressing the world’s security challenges in order to achieve common security. In the spirit of the GSI, we must uphold the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable development, and build a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture”.

China’s geopolitical credentials and global peacemaking contributions are currently the most impeccable among all the major countries. The country has become a magnet attracting weak countries seeking development, justice and freedom from an old order characterized by the dominance of strong economic and military entities.

The reason is simple. China does not pose a threat to anyone unless, of course, in self defence if attacked. The current tension in the Taiwan Straits is a classic example of the country’s handling of serious crisis through active defense. Few countries of China’s stature would have tolerated the kind of gross interference in their internal affairs from an incident like the visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy on August 7.

Experts also ask questions like who is the real threat to world peace among the big boys. For example, China does not rank among the top three exporters of weapons which comprise the United States, Russia and France. Conversely, the country ranks in the top three exporters of antibiotics including India and Italy. The difference is glaring, even as the West would like to portray China as a threat to the world order.

Since 1990, China has dispatched over 50,000 peacekeepers to nearly 30 UN peacekeeping missions in more than 20 countries and regions. In September 2017, China established a UN peacekeeping standby force with 8,000 troops. The force has 28 units in ten categories including infantry, engineer, transport, and medical. The dividends of subsequent peaceful settlements of disputes in various hotspots has helped a return to social and economic development in these areas.

On October 22, 2021 China published a position paper on its cooperation with the UN, tracing its journey as the first founder member to put sign the UN Charter. True to its commitment, the country has enhanced the role of the UN in delivering in a wide range of areas including economic development, poverty alleviation, health care, food security and environmental protection.

Just like it has achieved one of the greatest economic milestones in the world by eradicating extreme poverty, China stands at the center in the quest for world peace. Of urgency right now is international arms control and the nuclear threat. The country is a proponent of no-first-use of nuclear weapons and promoted the establishment of a verification regime under the Biological Weapons Convention. Its proposals in the global fight against terrorism and counter-terrorism resolutions have also been adopted by the UNSC.

The country can continue leading through innovation in peace building. With the increasing geopolitical complexities that have changed the nature of conflict and threatened world peace, there is also need for non-conventional strategies that capture the imagination of the people. Projects like the Belt and Road Initiative are also ideal pathways to global peace through enhancing economic and cultural diplomacy.

Without peace, implementation of UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is not possible. Wars and instability take away funds and resources that are budgeted for use in very critical sectors like health and education, both of which have a direct impact on human development. Therefore, the UNSC needs the invaluable support of every member.