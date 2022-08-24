Connect with us

China successfully launched the Chuangxin-16 (or Innovation-16) test satellite into space atop the Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket on August 23, 2022.

China successfully launches satellite atop Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket

China successfully launched the Chuangxin-16 (or Innovation-16) test satellite into space atop the Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket on Tuesday.

The rocket blasted off from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China’s Sichuan Province at 10:36 a.m.

The satellite, developed by Innovation Academy for Microsatellites under the Chinese Academy of Science (CAS), is mainly used to carry out science experiments and test out new techniques.

The institute has successfully launched 84 satellites across multiple fields including communication, navigation, remote-sensing, science and nano satellites.

carrier rocket is a small solid launch vehicle mainly providing launching services for small satellites in low orbit, boosting high precision, a short preparation period and low launch cost, according to its developer ExPace Technology Corporation under the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation.

This mission is the 16th flight of the Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket.

