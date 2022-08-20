Cherera-led team accuses Chebukati of lying on presidential run-off claims

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 20 – The four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials who disowned the presidential results have dismissed claims that they were pushing for a presidential run-off in the just concluded General Election.

The four officials led by the Commission’s Vice Chair Juliana Cherera said the allegations leveled against them by the Commission’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati are misleading and inaccurate.

“At no point did the Commission seek to moderate election results but rather requested that a proper verification as envisaged by the Constitution be carried out,” read in part the statement undersigned by the four.

Chebukati, on Wednesday, accused his colleagues that they were pushing for a run-off in the presidential contest that pitted William Ruto, who was declared President-Elect, and Raila Odinga.

However, the four disgruntled Commissioners have maintained that Chebukati “turned the Commission into a one-man show circus in an attempt to subvert the Constitution, electoral laws and will of the people.”

The four further accused Chebukati of postponing the Mombasa and Kakamega gubernatorial elections and others without consulting them in total disregard for the rule of law.

“It is unknown how this decision was arrived at and with whom the Chairman consulted as it came as a shock,” they said.

The war of words between the Commission’s officials, coupled with questionable calculations and accusations of intimidation and violence, has exposed the Commission, which Chebukati asserts conducted a free and fair election.

Ruto, in his acceptance speech, hailed Chebukati as a hero. However, Odinga, who has rejected the results, is of a different view and accused the 59-year-old chairman of bungling the elections.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chebukati has insisted that he carried out his duty under the laws of the land despite facing “intimidation and harassment” and said he and other IEBC officials had been “physically attacked.”