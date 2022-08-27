Connect with us

IEBC Vice Chair, Julana Cherera. /CFM

Kenya

Cherera accuses Chebukati of turning IEBC into one man show

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera has accused chairman Wafula Chebukati of turning the commission into a one man show while subverting the constitution and election laws.

In her replying affidavit, Cherera stated that this is the reason four IEBC commissioners including herself distanced themselves from Chebukati’s declaration of William Ruto as President Elect.

Cherera contends that they would have had no problem with the results had the IEBC chair allowed for their verification.

There was a split at the commission during the announcement of the final tally of the Presidential vote.

This resulted in the declaration of a winner by the commission’s Chairman and the acceptance of the same by Ruto and a rejection by the other half and the Azimio-One Kenya presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

