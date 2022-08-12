Chebukati says presidential agents delaying vote tallying at Bomas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now says presidential agents are delaying vote tallying at the Bomas of Kenya where the exercise is taking place.

Speaking during a press conference, the electoral body’s chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that the role of the is just to observe and sign forms.

He pointed out that the presidential agents seem to be engaging in a forensic audit which is not their role as specified in the Elections Act and the Supreme Court ruling of 2017.

“Please don’t interrogate the returning officers and slow down the process,” he urged.

Chebukati further insisted that with the current conduct of the presidential agents, they risk being time barred as the Constitution gives IEBC seven days to verify, tally, announce and declare results.

“We must understand the role of agents at the national tallying center, their role is not to receive forms from polling stations. Their role is observing and signing statutory forms,” he said.

The commission has assured that it will add more verification desks to expedite the process with the verification team and agents expected to conclude the process of each constituency within 15 minutes.

“We have more than 130 returning officers who need to be cleared. We shall have a few more desks for agents have seven to hasten the process,” Chebukati said.

The commission underscored that if the presidential agents will not adhere to only observing and signing the forms then they will be ejected from the tallying center.

“Please restrain yourself from disrupting this process, if there is any disruption, we will remove you from BOMAS. If you have any concern raise it with me,” Chebukati insisted.