Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Aug 15, 2022 | IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati signs William Ruto's certificate of election at the National Tallying Center at Bomas of Kenya/DPPS

NATIONAL NEWS

Chebukati says 2 commissioners, CEO injured; decries arbitrary arrests

Chebukati said that he had suffered intimidation and harassment from different quarters in his quest to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Monday said two of his commissioners were injured during an altercation at the National Tallying Centre moments before the announcement of the final presidential results.

Chebukati said that the two Commissioners — Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye — were targeted alongside the Commission’s Chief Executive Officer Hussein Marjan who sustained injuries during the ensuing melee that saw some Azimio allied leaders kicked out of the tallying center for causing commotion.

Speaking while announcing the presidential results, Chebukati said that he had suffered intimidation and harassment from different quarters in his quest to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

He went forward to say that some of the IEBC staff were still missing following arbitrary arrest.

“We have staff who have been profiled. There is a staff returning officer Embakasi West who disappeared while on duty. We have staff who have been arbitrarily arrested for no reason, we don’t know where they are. Some from this national tallying center,” Chebukati said.

Chebukati however said despite intimidation, he had played his part in executing his mandate according to the constitution and the laws of the land.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve Kenyans noting the 2022 General Election will be his last during his tenure.

Chebukati exuded confidence that he had laid the groundwork for an independent electoral institution in the years to come.

“For those who will come, we have prepared for you, what the constitution envisaged from us. An Independent Electoral Commission,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The IEBC Chairperson also thanked the IEBC staff who ensured the success of the electoral process.

On Friday, Chebukati revealed that Embakasi East Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka had gone missing.

He said the Returning Officer went missing after stepping out of the Constituency Tallying Centre to make a phone call from an unknown individual at about 9.00 pm on Thursday.

Chebukati said Musyoka had been picked up by his bodyguard in the morning and reported to work at the East African School of Aviation but later went missing after stepping out to pick up the call.

“Reports received by the commission indicate that at around 9 am on Thursday, he was escorted from his home to the tallying centre by his bodyguard. At around 9.45 am, he excused himself to make a telephone call but did not return,” he told reporters at the National Tallying Center in Nairobi.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Celebrations rock Nyeri as Ruto named President-elect

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Celebrations rocketed Karatina town following the announcement of William Ruto as the president-elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries...

3 mins ago

August Elections

It is not over until it is over: Karua says on Ruto presidential win

NAIROBI, Aug 15 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Alliance running mate Martha Karua has hinted at challenging President-elect William Ruto’s victory. On...

13 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Chaos rock Kisumu, Mathare, other parts of Nairobi after IEBC declaration

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Chaos rocked various parts of the country Monday, after the electoral commission declared Deputy President William Ruto the President-Elect...

13 mins ago

August Elections

William Ruto: From chicken hawker to Kenya’s president-elect

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – President-elect William Ruto is one of Kenya’s wealthiest men but has long portrayed himself as “hustler-in-chief” — the champion...

24 mins ago

August Elections

I will work transparently with the opposition, Ruto pledges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – President-elect William Ruto has pledged that his administration will be transparent and will work hand in hand with the...

28 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Chebukati is a national hero: President-Elect Ruto

Speaking at Bomas of Kenya while making his victory speech, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leader said the decision by the electoral agency to...

37 mins ago

World

Kenya’s Ruto declared president-elect amid results chaos

Nairobi (AFP), Aug 15 – Deputy President William Ruto was Monday declared winner of Kenya’s hard-fought presidential poll but the announcement was mired in...

38 mins ago

August Elections

Five things to know about Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Here are key facts about Kenya following the outcome of its presidential elections last week. Deputy President William Ruto...

44 mins ago