All 7 IEBC commissioners meeting with candidates from areas where elections were postponed. /COURTESY

Kenya

Chebukati, all IEBC commissioners meet for first time since fall out

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati and all the Commissioners on Monday met for the first time since their fall out during the Presidential results announcement a week ago.

The Commission split into two after four commissioners including Vice chairperson Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyang’aya and Irene Masit walked out of Bomas of Kenya as Chebukati read out the presidential results.

The four in a separate press conference held at Nairobi’s Serena hotel distanced themselves from the results announced by Chebukati describing the process as ‘opaque’.

Chebukati in response accused the four commissioners of pushing for a run-off

All the seven commissioners including the commission’s Vice chair Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyang’aya, Irene Masit, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu on Monday however set their differences aside, and shared a platform as they engaged in a consultative meeting with all the contenders affected by the indefinite suspension in five electoral seats, which were due to be held tomorrow.

The candidates include those contesting in the Mombasa and Kakamega gubernatorial election and four constituency seats – Pokot South, Kitui Rural, Rongai, and Kacheliba.  

Other candidates are those contesting in two electoral wards seats in Nyaki West in North Imenti constituency and Kwa Njenga in Embakasi South.

The two leading candidates in the Mombasa gubernatorial election, Abdulswamad Nassir (ODM) and Hassan Sarai (UDA) confirmed they had been invited to the meeting, which will take place at the Bomas of Kenya.

Kakamega Governor candidate on an ANC ticket Cleophas Malala is also present in the meeting.
The electoral body Chairperson Wafula Chebukati last week suspended the elections indefinitely, citing intimidation of its staff.

