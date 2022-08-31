Connect with us

ELECTION PETITIONS

Chebukati disrespected the constitution by acting as supervisor of elections – Lawyer Paul Mwangi

MOSES MUOKI

Published

Kenya

Raila reads deliberated mischief in use of Form 34A results at polling station

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has alluded to the fact that there was a deliberate...

1 min ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Voter suppression, victory margin: Lawyers marshal arguments as 3-day hearing begins

In their opening remarks on Wednesday, lawyers representing the lead petitioners – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua –...

24 mins ago

Presidential Petitions

Raila was rigged out, Orengo says in urging court to nullify Ruto’s win

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Lawyers representing Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga have urged the Supreme Court to nullify the victory handed to Deputy...

57 mins ago

Supreme Court

It’s not a conspiracy theory, Raila says as he insists Presidential election rigged in favor of Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – “It is not a conspiracy theory.” That was Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s opening statement in the presidential petition in...

1 hour ago

Presidential Petitions

Raila casts doubt in Ruto’s 50+1 victory threshold, says IEBC figures don’t add up 

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Hearings of the Supreme Court presidential petition challenging Deputy President William Ruto’s victory as president-elect kicked off in earnest...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Power halts third party token purchase

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Kenya Power has terminated all contracts it signed with service providers in purchasing tokens effective Thursday 1 Septmber 2022....

3 hours ago

Kenya

Roots party appoints Vinod Ramji as deputy after fall out with Justina

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – George Wajackoyah’s Roots Party of Kenya has appointed Vinod Ramji as the Deputy Party Leader. Also appointed are Naran...

3 hours ago

Presidential Petitions

Cherera-led commissioners have committed a criminal offence in procuring lawyers for IEBC-Githu Muigai

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – A lawyer representing the electoral commission in the Supreme Court proceedings has told judges that four of the commissioners...

6 hours ago