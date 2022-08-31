ELECTION PETITIONS
Chebukati disrespected the constitution by acting as supervisor of elections – Lawyer Paul Mwangi
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has alluded to the fact that there was a deliberate...
In their opening remarks on Wednesday, lawyers representing the lead petitioners – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua –...
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Lawyers representing Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga have urged the Supreme Court to nullify the victory handed to Deputy...
It’s not a conspiracy theory, Raila says as he insists Presidential election rigged in favor of Ruto
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – “It is not a conspiracy theory.” That was Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s opening statement in the presidential petition in...
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Hearings of the Supreme Court presidential petition challenging Deputy President William Ruto’s victory as president-elect kicked off in earnest...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Kenya Power has terminated all contracts it signed with service providers in purchasing tokens effective Thursday 1 Septmber 2022....
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – George Wajackoyah’s Roots Party of Kenya has appointed Vinod Ramji as the Deputy Party Leader. Also appointed are Naran...
Cherera-led commissioners have committed a criminal offence in procuring lawyers for IEBC-Githu Muigai
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – A lawyer representing the electoral commission in the Supreme Court proceedings has told judges that four of the commissioners...