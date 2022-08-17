Connect with us

August 15, 2022 | IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati hands Deputy President William Ruto the certificate of election as President/DPPS

Chebukati calls for arrest of individuals who assaulted IEBC officials at Bomas

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, August 17 – Independent Electoral, and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati has called for the arrest of individuals who assaulted officials at the Bomas of Kenya Monday, moments before the declaration of final presidential results.

The IEBC chairperson said in a statement Wednesday that Commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu, and Chief Executive officer (CEO) Marjan Marjan were physically attacked, assaulted, and injured by persons in the company of certain political leaders during the August 15 incident.

He called on security and prosecuting agencies to bring all the suspects to book to ensure the victims get justice.

“We call for the arrest and prosecution of these assailants regardless of their political affiliation,” he said.

The IEBC Chairperson further decried what he described as intimidation and threats against staff while executing their mandate.

Chebukati said that the situation has instilled fear within the staff saying those targeted are now unable to report to work for fear of their lives.

“The Commission is concerned that some of its critical staff who objectively and impartially performed their duties at the National Tallying Centre are being intimidated and harassed through profiling and/or arbitrary arrests,” he added.

Musyoka went missing on August 11

While condoling with the family of the murdered Returning Officer for Embakasi East Constituency Daniel Musyoka, Chebukati called for speedy investigations to bring his killers to justice.

Musyoka, went missing on August 11, 2022, before his body was later discovered at Loitoktok, Kajiado County on Monday, August 15.

He was last seen at the East Africa Aviation tallying centre after he reportedly excused himself to make a private call at around 9:45 am before going missing.

 “Mr. Musyoka just like the late ICT Manager, Chris Msando, was murdered while on duty. This was a well-trained officer who performed his duty with utmost honesty, integrity, and dedication. It is unfortunate that his stand to do the right thing cost his life,” he said.

Chebukati expressed his condolences to the family of the slain official and assured them that the electoral agency will support them as they make plans to lay him to rest.Daniel Mbolu Musyoka’sS body was found in a river near Kilombero, Loitoktok by a group of herders who reported the situation to police officers.

The body of the 53-year-old was identified by his sisters Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at a local morgue in Loitokitok sub mortuary.

“The body of the deceased vide my earlier OB no 20/15/08/2022 has been identified as of one Daniel Mbolu Musyoka by his sisters namely Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at Loitokitok sub-county,” the police report read.

