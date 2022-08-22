Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
IEBC Chairman Chebukati announced by elections in all affected areas on Aug 29, 2022. /COURTESY

Kenya

All postponed elections to be held next Monday

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced next Monday as the date for the postponed by-elections in Mombasa and Kakamega.

This followed the electoral body’s meeting with candidates in all the affected areas including Kakamega, Kitui Rural and Rongai at the Bomas of Kenya.

Speaking to journalists, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that candidates can conduct campaigns for the next four days.

He indicated that the ballot material has already been availed for the exercise.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

2 more petitions filed against Ruto’s victory

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 22 – Two more petitions have been filed at the Supreme Court to challenge the victory handed to William Ruto as...

6 mins ago

Kenya

Chebukati, all IEBC commissioners meet for first time since fall out

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati and all the Commissioners on Monday met for the first...

45 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Tight security at Milimani Courts ahead of presidential petition filing deadline of 2pm

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 22 – There was tight security at the Milimani Law Courts Monday, the last day for the presidential petition filing by...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Security beefed up at Milimani Law Courts ahead of presidential petition filing deadline

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Security has been beefed up at the Milimani Law Courts, which is hosting the Supreme Court Registry, where physical...

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

BREAKING: Azimio files petition to overturn President-Elect William Ruto’s victory

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 22 – Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to overturn...

2 hours ago

Kenya

‘We are divided’: lake upends life for tiny Kenyan tribe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – At first light, children from one of Kenya’s smallest and most isolated tribes put on life jackets and board...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Raila expected to file suit challenging President-elect Ruto’s victory

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga is set to file a petition in the Supreme Court...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Police launch probe into murder of Migingo Girls Secondary School Deputy Principal by son

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Police in Kisumu have launched investigations into the alleged murder of Migingo Girls Secondary School deputy Principal by her...

3 hours ago