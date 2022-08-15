Chaos rock Kisumu, Mathare, other parts of Nairobi after IEBC declaration

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Chaos rocked various parts of the country Monday, after the electoral commission declared Deputy President William Ruto the President-Elect after winning the August 9 election.

Ruto was declared the winner with 7,176,141 votes representing 50.49pc defeating Raila Odinga of Azimio Coalition who managed 6,942,930 votes, representing 48.85.

Mobs demonstrate in Kibera, Nairobi after the electoral commission declared Deputy President William Ruto President-Elect.