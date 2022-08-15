Connect with us

Chaos rocked various parts of the country including Kibera, Kondele in Kisumu, Mathare and Mlango Kubwa after the electoral commission declared Deputy President William Ruto President-Elect.

2022 ELECTIONS

Chaos rock Kisumu, Mathare, other parts of Nairobi after IEBC declaration

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Chaos rocked various parts of the country Monday, after the electoral commission declared Deputy President William Ruto the President-Elect after winning the August 9 election.

Ruto was declared the winner with 7,176,141 votes representing 50.49pc defeating Raila Odinga of Azimio Coalition who managed 6,942,930 votes, representing 48.85.

Ruto declared President-Elect after attaining 50pc plus one threshold
