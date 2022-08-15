Connect with us

Celebrations in Nyeri as William Ruto is named President-elect. /COURTESY

August Elections

Celebrations rock Nyeri as Ruto named President-elect

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Celebrations rocketed Karatina town following the announcement of William Ruto as the president-elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Karatina, the home of his running mate Rigathi Gachagua suddenly erupted into songs and dance as hundreds of jubilant supporters poured into the streets.

Many rode on motorcycles while those with vehicles blared their horns on as celebrations hit fever pitch.

Speaking to jubilant crowds their leaders led by Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga declared Rigathi as their kingpin in the Mt kenya region.

“From today as leaders we have a new kingpin in the name of Gachagua we will seek political directions from now since uhuru kenyatta is officially a retired president ” said Kahiga.

Senator Wahome Mwangi said that they are sure the county will move forward economically following Ruto Rigathi win.

“We as people of.mt Kenya region are confident that this win will turn around our county we will reap big due to this win ” said Mwangi.

The leaders asked former prime minister Raila Odinga to accept the results since the polls were free and fair .

Residents who spoke to Capital FM News said that they are satisfied with results saying that the polls were transparent.

