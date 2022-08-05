Burglars cart electronics from DPP Haji’s Nairobi residence manned by police

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 — Thieves broke into the Nairobi home of the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji Thursday night and made away with electronics in an incident that has left many questions unanswered.

Police said unknown assailants gained entry into the premises located at Nairobi’s Riverside suburb through the main gate before making their way to the main house where they stole two Apple laptops, a 75-inch Samsung TV, a Sony PlayStation 4, assorted shoes, and two bags.

Haji and his wife were not in the house when the incident happened.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) confirmed the incident saying investigations had been launched to establish the motive.

“The DPP would like to clarify that there was a robbery at his RESIDENCE, not his OFFICE, & investigations are ongoing. The ODPP, as a Prosecuting Authority, doesn’t collect or store evidence of any nature,” ODPP said tweeted on Friday.

The ODPP called on the members of the public and media not to politicize the incident.

DPP Haji’s house helps alongside the public prosecutor’s children, were in the house at the time but none of them got wind of the situation.

The incident elicited mixed reactions from a section of Kenyans who questioned how the robbers managed to gain access into the home that is manned by armed police officers.

While commenting on the incident, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi urged Kenyans to avoid speculating on the event and allow investigators establish what transpired.

The incident came on a day DPP Haji directed the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to open investigations into an alleged telephone conversation between Azimio Secretary General Junet Mohamed and an IEBC official.

Haji said the investigation file should be submitted to his office within seven days.

The widely circulated voice recording allegedly captured Junet Mohamed, who is also the Suna East MP, planning a meeting with a section of IEBC commissioners together with other unidentified individuals.

According to the DPP, the remarks captured in the voice recording, and an alleged subsequent meeting may be contrary to Section 20 (2) of the Elections Offences Act, 2016 and Section 17 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act, 2018.