Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Dozens of guests at Bomas for the announcement of the presidential results following the August 9, 2022 presidential election.

August Elections

Bomas Chaos as section of Azimio leaders thrown out

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15- Azimio leaders including Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina and Siaya Governor elect James Orengo have been thrown out of the national tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya.

The two had confronted IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati as he prepared to announce the final results 

A scuffle ensued at the dais between the Azimio leaning politicians and a contingent of police officers who were guarding Chebukati and two other commissioners.

The confrontation almost turned physical and prompted the security detail to evacuate Chebukati as television footage showed chairs and the main podium being damaged.

Azimio Chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory accused the IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati of being evasive with regard to the final results.

“As we speak right now we do not know what the chairman is doing with those results, we have had concerns, particularly about the integrity of the IEBC technology and server,” he said.

He argued that they had received intelligence reports that the IEBC system had been penetrated and hacked and accused some IEBC officials of committing electoral offenses.

His comment came after the IEBC pushed the announcement of results from 3pm to a later time.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

4 IEBC Commissioners disown results citing irregularities

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Kenya’s electoral commission was divided Monday, as it prepared to release the final presidential results. What started as an...

14 mins ago

August Elections

Azimio demand to verify Presidential poll results before asking Raila to go to Bomas

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 15 – Azimio leaders have demanded to see presidential election results and verify them before asking Raila Odinga to attend the...

47 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

PHOTO: Ruto all smiles as he heads to Bomas

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Deputy President William Ruto was all smiles as he headed to the Bomas of Kenya for the announcement of...

2 hours ago

August Elections

DP Ruto at Bomas for announcement of Presidential poll winner

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has arrived at the Bomas of Kenya where the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)...

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ecstatic Ruto supporters flood Eldoret streets awaiting presidential election outcome

Supporters waving United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party colors danced to mostly Kalenjin and Kikuyu songs as the clock ticked towards the much-awaited declaration.

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Shops closed in Kisumu amid anxious wait for presidential election outcome

Alwande said business had declined over the week as anxiety crept in following the the August 9 election.

4 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Karua says all ready for Bomas

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua declared Monday, she was ready to go to Bomas even as anxiety grew...

4 hours ago

World

Kenya set to learn outcome of tight election race

Nairobi (AFP), Aug 15 – Kenya will on Monday learn the outcome of its closely-fought presidential election after a long wait for results that...

5 hours ago