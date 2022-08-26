Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The body of a PP2 student which was found under a pulpit, Aug 26, 2022. /COURTESY

Kenya

Body of pupil at Amasago primary school discovered under a pulpit

Published

KISII, Kenya, Aug 26 – The body of a PP2 pupil at Amasago primary school was discovered Friday afternoon hidden under a temporal pulpit which is used by the Church within the school compound.

According to a police report, the body was discovered by school children at around 11:30 am who raised an alarm.

The report showed the six-year-old boy who was dressed in school uniform had visible injuries with a cut on the throat and a string ribbon around his neck.

His mother Rose Kemunto said that after breakfast, he left for school at 8:00 am in the morning.

“My child left the house in good health after having breakfast and bid us goodbye,” his mother stated.

The school deputy teacher Florence Aori said the child did not report in school.

Parents in this school condemned the act and asked the government to provide security for their children.

“Am a parent in this school and my child is in PP2, am scared my child is not safe,” said Kemunto’s neighbor.

She called on security officers to hasten investigation and arrest the culprit.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Police officers from Keumbu police station visited the scene and moved the body to Kisii teaching and referral hospital mortuary and launched investigations.

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Ruto calls Raila’s petition a tragicomedy akin to Shakespeare’s poetry

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – President-Elect William Ruto has dismissed a petition by Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s challenging his victory, describing...

22 mins ago

Kenya

Mutyambai nominates deputy Noor Gabow to temporarily take over as he goes for medical check-up

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai has appointed Noor Gabow to temporarily act in his stead as he goes for a...

34 mins ago

Top stories

Ruto to Supreme Court: Dismiss Raila’s petition, he just wants a handshake

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – President-Elect William Ruto has filed a 256-page response to a petition by Azimio’s Raila Odinga, asking the Supreme Court...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Azimio wants Moses Kuria, Reuben Kigame’s suits on presidential election thrown out

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Alliance now wants petitions by Moses Kuria and Reuben Kigame’s on the presidential...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza files response to Azimio suit challenging President-Elect Ruto’s win

NAIOBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Kenya Kwanza has filed its response to the petition challenging President-Elect William Ruto’s win in the just concluded election....

2 hours ago

Kenya

We cannot make working for IEBC a death sentence – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati says the electoral body’s job is to prepare for elections...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Ugenya MP-elect David Ochieng, Outa, Olago Oluoch, Ranguma ditch Azimio for Kenya Kwanza

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Ugenya Member of Parliament-Elect David Ochieng has become the latest elected leader to decamp from the Raila Odinga-led Azimio...

3 hours ago

Kenya

DCI recommends forensic audit on IEBC network system to see if it was infiltrated

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has recommended an urgent forensic audit on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...

3 hours ago