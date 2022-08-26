Body of pupil at Amasago primary school discovered under a pulpit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Aug 26 – The body of a PP2 pupil at Amasago primary school was discovered Friday afternoon hidden under a temporal pulpit which is used by the Church within the school compound.

According to a police report, the body was discovered by school children at around 11:30 am who raised an alarm.

The report showed the six-year-old boy who was dressed in school uniform had visible injuries with a cut on the throat and a string ribbon around his neck.

His mother Rose Kemunto said that after breakfast, he left for school at 8:00 am in the morning.

“My child left the house in good health after having breakfast and bid us goodbye,” his mother stated.

The school deputy teacher Florence Aori said the child did not report in school.

Parents in this school condemned the act and asked the government to provide security for their children.

“Am a parent in this school and my child is in PP2, am scared my child is not safe,” said Kemunto’s neighbor.

She called on security officers to hasten investigation and arrest the culprit.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Police officers from Keumbu police station visited the scene and moved the body to Kisii teaching and referral hospital mortuary and launched investigations.