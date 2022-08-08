Connect with us

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Bobi Wine, Besigye among election observers in Kenya

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 8 – Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, the leader of Uganda’s National Unity Platform (NUP), and Kizza Besigye of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) are in Kenya as part of Tuesday’s election observation teams.

Kyagulanyi said Sunday that the two opposition figures and longtime critics of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni will be in the country to observe the polls that will be conducted across 47 counties.

“As part of our mission to observe the KenyaDecides2022 this Tuesday, I was glad 2 meet & interact w/ Presidential Candidate Rt. Hon. @RailaOdinga. Another part of our team met w/ Candidate @WilliamsRuto. Wishing the great people of Kenya, a free, fair, credible, and peaceful election,” Bobi Wine said in a Twitter Post.

Last week, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) revealed that at least 18, 000 local and international election observers will monitor the high-stakes general election.

IEBC said last week that already it has processed the clearance of 10, 000 observers.

“As a Commission, we have the duty and responsibility to ensure that observation missions are part of our electoral process. It is indeed our constitutional requirement,” Chebukati said adding that the application of the remaining 8, 000 observers will be cleared before Election Day.

Chebukati revealed that close to 1, 300 international observers will monitor the polls while the rest are local.

“We have more observers than the number of candidates who are participating in this year’s election,” Chebukati said.

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) is among the international organization that has deployed a delegation to observe the polls.

Former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete will head the 52-member East African Community (EAC) election observation mission to Kenya.

The observers were taken through what will be needed of them during Election Day.

Around 22 million registered voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to choose their fifth President.

