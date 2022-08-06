Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto who is vying for the presidency under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

August Elections

Be deliberate with your vote: Ruto to Kenyans

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged all Kenyans to come out in large numbers on Tuesday next week and deliberate with their vote during the general election.  

Speaking during a press conference at his Official Residence in Karen, DP Ruto reminded Kenyans that those they will vote will determine the country’s direction for the next five years.  

The DP who is seeking to succeed his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta reiterated that the coming polls will present Kenyans with an opportunity to choose stagnation or progress  

More to follow ….

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

See you on the other side after Tuesday, Ruto tells Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Deputy President William Ruto has exuded confidence that the Kenya Kwanza Coaliton Party will be victorious in Tuesday’s election....

7 mins ago

August Elections

Kenyan election in facts and figures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Kenya goes to the polls on Tuesday in a closely fought race to elect the fifth president since independence...

23 mins ago

August Elections

Kenyan elections: a history of violence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – In its 30 years of multi-party rule, Kenya’s elections have frequently set off waves of deadly violence and produced...

27 mins ago

August Elections

Kenya candidates make final bid for votes as campaigning closes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – The frontrunners for Kenya’s presidential election were set to make their final push for votes Saturday, capping months of...

32 mins ago

EDUCATION

President Kenyatta Presides Over Countrywide Roll-out Of Coding Curriculum In Schools

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday presided over the countrywide roll-out of the coding curriculum in primary and secondary schools....

40 mins ago

August Elections

IEBC to deploy manual register to polling stations after Court Order

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it will deploy the printed register of voters at polling stations...

45 mins ago

August Elections

Kenya Will Have Free And Fair Election, Incoming US Envoy Says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Incoming US Ambassador to Kenya Margaret Whitman on Friday evening expressed confidence that the August 9th general elections will...

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Voters should prove IEBC wrong by shunning corrupt candidates

By Alex Rienye The decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to clear several candidates to vie for various elective positions, in...

11 hours ago