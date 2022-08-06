Be deliberate with your vote: Ruto to Kenyans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged all Kenyans to come out in large numbers on Tuesday next week and deliberate with their vote during the general election.

Speaking during a press conference at his Official Residence in Karen, DP Ruto reminded Kenyans that those they will vote will determine the country’s direction for the next five years.

The DP who is seeking to succeed his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta reiterated that the coming polls will present Kenyans with an opportunity to choose stagnation or progress

More to follow ….