Barasa says Bukhungu Stadium ready for Azimio rally days after Ruto was denied entry

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Aug 2 – Days after Kenya Kwanza team were denied entry into Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega where they were to hold a mega rally, Kakamega Governor candidate Fernandes Barasa has announced that the stadium is now ready to host Azimio rally this Saturday.

This is despite the UDA team led by William Ruto having been forced to campaign on the roadside of Kakamega town as police barricaded the entrance of the stadium.

According to the county administration, the move to block them was to enable them to clean the stadium, ahead of Azimio’s rally.

“I toured Bukhungu stadium this morning and I’m happy to report that the stadium is ready to host the Rt. Hon Raila Odinga and Hon. Martha Karua tomorrow,” stated Barasa.

On Saturday, Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali was roughed up and beaten by police when he visited Bukhungu Stadium to inspect the venue.

Video shared on social media showed the MP being manhandled by police who were escorting him to their standby vehicle.

In the Video, the MP was seemingly resisting arrest prompting the police to push him forcefully to the extent of assaulting him.