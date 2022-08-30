Connect with us

Fernandes Barasa of ODM won the Kakamega gubernatorial election held on August 29, defeating ANC's Cleophas Malala.

County News

Barasa floors Malala in Kakamega Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – Fernandes Barasa is the new Governor of Kakamega after defeating Cleophas Malala in a tight race pitting Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC).

Barasa garnered 192,929 votes against Malala’s 159,508 votes.

The race was largely seen as a litmus test between Raila’s popularity against his competitor Deputy President William Ruto who defeated him in the presidential election held on August 9.

An appeal filed by Raila at the Supreme Court was underway Tuesday with a verdict expected on September 5.

“To the people of Kakamega I say thank you for this victory,” Barasa said, “I am assuring you that I will deliver.”

Barasa takes over from Wycliffe Oparanya who served for two terms and was not eligible for re-election in this election.

