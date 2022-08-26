Connect with us

Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate mate Martha Karua when they filed a petition to overturn William Ruto's victory. /CFM

Kenya

Azimio wants Moses Kuria, Reuben Kigame’s suits on presidential election thrown out

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Alliance now wants petitions by Moses Kuria and Reuben Kigame’s on the presidential election thrown out.

Lawyer Fred Orego who is part of the legal team, says they want the Supreme Court to refer the two petitions to the High Court, which has jurisdiction over the matters raised.

He was speaking at the Supreme Court Registry at the Milimani Law Courts, where he presented a summary of Azimio’s petition, which seeks to nullify President-Elect William Ruto’s win.

According to the court’s schedule, the pre-trial of the presidential petition is set for Tuesday while hearing of the case will kick off on Wednesday.

