Azimio to hold 7-day vigil at the Supreme Court, IEBC offices

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya alliance is set to hold a rally on Sunday at Kibra followed by a 7-day vigil at the Supreme Court.

In a notice, the Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat Press secretary Dennis Onsarigo stated that there will be vigils at all Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices countrywide.

“All Azimio leaders including MCAs are hereby requested to gather at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation offices in Nairobi County starting 9.00am on 28 August 2022 for a breifing,” the notice stated.

The notice came even as the deadline for petitioners and respondent to file documents in the Presidential petition lapsed.

A number of affidavits including that of IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati were admitted ahead of the status conference at the Supreme Court set for Tuesday.

Chebukati contended that the four dissenting commissioners at the electoral body already had a pre-arranged consensus about changing the presidential results before they were announced in favour of Raila Odinga.

In his replying affidavit, Chebukati intimated that the four were pushing for a re-run, a situation they described as a win-win.

The IEBC chairman stated that after listening to all the views, he insisted that IEBC would not subvert the will of the people and the “I will announce and declare the final results in accordance with the verified tallies as verified and tallied by the commission.”

“I reminded my colleagues that we all took individual oaths of office to protect the constitution and should not usurp the sovereign will of the people,” he recalled.

He stated that at that point, he rose and informed his colleagues that they should proceed to present the results to the agents of the presidential candidates before declaring the final results.

Chebukati’s affidavit was supported by the one from Commissioner Abdi Guliye who accused the four dissenting Commissioners led by Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera of illegally wanting the commission to declare Odinga President or force a runoff.

In his responses to Odinga’s Petition which is seeking to overturn President Elect William Ruto’s win, Guliye says the four were honouring a request from leaders allied to Odinga and a section of security officers.