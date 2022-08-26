Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Azimio petition delivered in a truck at the Milimani Law Courts. /COURTESY

Kenya

Azimio reduces petition submitted in lorry to 40 pages in line with Supreme Court rules

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – The Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya legal team has presented a compressed Presidential petition from the voluminous documents delivered in a truck on Monday, to a 40-page document.

Lawyer Fred Orego who is part of the legal team on Friday said they reduced the lorry to 40-page petition, in line with Supreme Court rules that a petition should have a maximum of 40 pages.

Orego noted that the written submissions summarize their petition which seeks to overturn the win of President Elect William Ruto, arguing that the election was not free, fair and verifiable.

“What we have done is a summary of case that we brought here in a lorry on Monday, to 40 pages because the Supreme Court has very strict rules,” Orego said.

Orego said that they had also file a notice informing the registrar that they will be opposing a petition filed by Moses Kuria, who had asked the court not to grant prayers being sought the Azimio la Umoja petition.

Kuria in his petition argued that Odinga’s prayers shouldn’t be granted since his agents including Saibatao ole Kanchory and Narok Senator Elect Ledama ole Kina assaulted IEBC officials at the Bomas of Kenya.

Orego argued that Kuria’s petition shouldn’t be heard by the Supreme Court on grounds that it isn’t election related.

Orego said the petition is a waste time and shouldn’t be filed at the Supreme Court.

“Whatever he is saying this is not the right places and it’s a waste of time and we want it out of our way so that we can focus on the main petition,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Azimio’s legal team also expressed support to six other petitions filed at the Supreme Court in relation to the Presidential petition, including those filed by Busia Senator Elect Okiyah Omtatah and Youth Advocacy Association.

On Kigame’s petition, Orego said they are yet to interrogate its details.

The Supreme Court had directed that all parties serve by August 27, 2022.

According to court’s schedule the pre-trial of the presidential petition will be on Monday, and Tuesday hearing of the case.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President-Elect Ruto asks Azimio to stop intimidating the judiciary

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – President-Elect William Ruto has asked the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya leaders to stop intimidating the Judiciary. Ruto...

17 mins ago

Kenya

Raila denies threatening courts over Presidential results suit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate, Raila Odinga has denied threatening the courts over the pending presidential...

46 mins ago

Kenya

MPs-elect plot to overturn ruling declaring CDF illegal

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – Newly elected Members of the National Assembly have dismissed the pronouncement of the Supreme Court that the constituency Development...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Nakuru Governor Kihika outlines manifesto as she is sworn in

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 26 – Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has spelled out her progressive manifesto to Nakuru residents which touched on all sectors of...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Waiguru pledges to complete all pending projects

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Aug 25 – Governor Anne Waiguru was on Thursday among the 45 County bosses who took their oath of office where she...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyans will go to polls in 2025 if Supreme Court orders a rerun – Grandmullah

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi now claims in the evident the Supreme Court orders a rerun in the 2022 presidential...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Raila confident of Azimio win in Mombasa, Kakamega as he commits to devolution

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 25 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has affirmed his commitment to ensure devolution works in...

21 hours ago

Top stories

Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu reinstates all sacked medics moments after being sworn in

LAIKIPIA, Kenya, Aug 25 – Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu on Thursday reinstated all medics who were sacked by his processor Nderitu Mureithi moments after...

21 hours ago