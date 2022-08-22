Connect with us

James Orengo. /FILE

Kenya

Azimio presidential petition seeking rerun, retallying of votes – Orengo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Siaya Governor-elect James Orengo now says that the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition’s petition is seeking both a re-run and a retallying of the August 9th Presidential Election. 

Speaking at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday after the Coalition lodged its petition to overturn Deputy President William Ruto’s victory, Orengo pointed out that in case the court orders a fresh election, they will not take part in polls presided over by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati.

“I have participated in many petitions but his one, I can tell you, is a bombshell and we’ve got so many smoking guns. The conclusion is that we are going to have a determination in favor of Raila Odinga,” he stated.

“We think that the election amounted to a civilian coup… we are very confident; we’ve got many smoking guns and I think at the conclusion we’re going to have determination in favour of Raila Odinga.”

Orengo further revealed that the petition places Chebukati at the centre, accusing him of Committing electoral transgressions in favour of Ruto.

