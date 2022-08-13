Azimio leaders push to have UV light used in verifying presidential results forms at Bomas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Azimio leaders keeping vigil at the Bomas of Kenya – the national tallying center for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) are at it again.

The leaders, this time, want the Commission to use Ultraviolet (UV) light to verify presidential constituency results (forms 34B) in the ongoing verification exercise.

The leaders led by Homa Bay Governor, elect Gladys Wanga demanded the use of the UV light to ascertain whether the documents being presented by the Returning Officers were legit.

“UV light. UV light. UV light,” the leaders could be heard shouting.

It, however, took the intervention of Commissioner Francis Wanderi, who calmed the leaders.

The drama follows that of Friday that saw the Azimio leaders clash with their counterparts in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) camp over laptops and carrying physical papers into the main auditorium.

As of 3.38 pm, the Commission had verified and relayed presidential results from 96 constituencies of the 291.

The electoral body Chair Wafula Chebukati is receiving forms 34B from the Returning officers who are still queuing.

The Commission has until Tuesday to declare the presidential winner of the Tuesday election.

Security at Bomas has been beefed up as the verification exercise continues.