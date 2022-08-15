Connect with us

August Elections

Azimio demand to verify Presidential poll results before asking Raila to go to Bomas

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 15 – Azimio leaders have demanded to see presidential election results and verify them before asking Raila Odinga to attend the declaration event at Bomas.

Azimio Chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati of being evasive with regard to the final results.

“As we speak right now we do not know what the chairman is doing with those results, we have had concerns, particularly about the integrity of the IEBC technology and server,” he said.

He argued that they had received intelligence reports that the IEBC system had been penetrated and hacked and accused some IEBC officials of committing electoral offenses.

His comment came after the IEBC pushed the announcement of results from 3pm to a later time.

At the time of his address, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate was yet to make his way into Bomas of Kenya where the final declaration of the presidential winner is set to be made.

Deputy President William Ruto is already at Bomas of Kenya where he is waiting for the announcement.

Ruto had earlier hosted his Kenya Kwanza Principlals for breakfast as
they awaited the presidential results.

