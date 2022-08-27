Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Azimio cancels Supreme Court, IEBC vigils after consultations

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – The Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Alliance has cancelled its planned seven-day vigil at the Supreme Court after consultations.

A statement from the press secretary Dennis Onsarigo indicated that the exercise that was scheduled to be carried out at all Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices countrywide has also been put off.

“Upon further consideration, acting on the advice of our counsel and the party leadership, the Azimio La Umoja coalition members have been adviced to stay calm, follow the proceedings of the apex court and not necessarily through the staging of vigils,” he indicated.

“Our supporters are adviced to watch the proceedings of the Supreme Court from the comfort of their homes when the court commences hearings.”

Osarigo however stated that the rally that was scheduled to take place in Kibra on Sunday will go on.

The earlier notice came even as the deadline for petitioners and respondent to file documents in the Presidential petition lapsed.

A number of affidavits including that of IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati were admitted ahead of the status conference at the Supreme Court set for Tuesday.

Chebukati contended that the four dissenting commissioners at the electoral body already had a pre-arranged consensus about changing the presidential results before they were announced in favour of Raila Odinga.

In his replying affidavit, Chebukati intimated that the four were pushing for a re-run, a situation they described as a win-win.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The IEBC chairman stated that after listening to all the views, he insisted that IEBC would not subvert the will of the people and the “I will announce and declare the final results in accordance with the verified tallies as verified and tallied by the commission.”

“I reminded my colleagues that we all took individual oaths of office to protect the constitution and should not usurp the sovereign will of the people,” he recalled.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Cherera wanted Ruto’s 230,000 votes moved to rejected ballots category to force a run-off – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati now says the vice – chairperson Juiana Cherera wanted to...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Guliye says Tuju, Wako, 4 dissenting Commissioners wanted runoff or Raila declared President

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – A commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Abdi Guliye has accused the four dissenting Commissioners led by...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Chebukati names top govt officials who wanted to influence Presidential results outcome in favor of Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has named senior government officials who wanted to subvert the will...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Azimio to hold 7-day vigil at the Supreme Court, IEBC offices

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya alliance is set to hold a rally on Sunday at Kibra followed by...

3 hours ago

Kenya

4 dissenting commissioners had a pre-arranged consensus towards altering Presidential election results – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati now says the four dissenting commissioners at the electoral...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto’s Chief of Staff Chirchir dismisses claims he supervised team that hacked IEBC servers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Chief of Staff in the Office of Deputy President Davis Chirchir has dismissed John Githongo’s allegation that put him, alongside...

5 hours ago

Kenya

We will have a city of order, dignity, Sakaja says as he orders garbage collection to be undertaken

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja says he is committed to resolve the garbage situation within the county. Sakaja made the...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Cherera accuses Chebukati of turning IEBC into one man show, secretly printing ballot papers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera has accused chairman Wafula Chebukati of turning the commission...

8 hours ago