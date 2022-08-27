Azimio cancels Supreme Court, IEBC vigils after consultations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – The Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Alliance has cancelled its planned seven-day vigil at the Supreme Court after consultations.

A statement from the press secretary Dennis Onsarigo indicated that the exercise that was scheduled to be carried out at all Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices countrywide has also been put off.

“Upon further consideration, acting on the advice of our counsel and the party leadership, the Azimio La Umoja coalition members have been adviced to stay calm, follow the proceedings of the apex court and not necessarily through the staging of vigils,” he indicated.

“Our supporters are adviced to watch the proceedings of the Supreme Court from the comfort of their homes when the court commences hearings.”

Osarigo however stated that the rally that was scheduled to take place in Kibra on Sunday will go on.

The earlier notice came even as the deadline for petitioners and respondent to file documents in the Presidential petition lapsed.

A number of affidavits including that of IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati were admitted ahead of the status conference at the Supreme Court set for Tuesday.

Chebukati contended that the four dissenting commissioners at the electoral body already had a pre-arranged consensus about changing the presidential results before they were announced in favour of Raila Odinga.

In his replying affidavit, Chebukati intimated that the four were pushing for a re-run, a situation they described as a win-win.

The IEBC chairman stated that after listening to all the views, he insisted that IEBC would not subvert the will of the people and the “I will announce and declare the final results in accordance with the verified tallies as verified and tallied by the commission.”

“I reminded my colleagues that we all took individual oaths of office to protect the constitution and should not usurp the sovereign will of the people,” he recalled.