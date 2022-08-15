Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
August 15, 2022 | IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati hands Deputy President William Ruto the certificate of election as President/DPPS

August Elections

August election most transparent in Kenya – Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – President-Elect William Ruto has termed the August 9 General Election as ‘the most transparent election in Kenya’s history.’

Addressing an international news conference after he was declared the winner of the Presidential contest, Ruto told journalists that chaotic scenes that were witnessed at the National Tallying Centre would not roll back his victory.

“This election to the best of my knowledge and I believe that the largest majority of Kenyans, know that there was no other outcome of this election. It didn’t matter who was looking at it,” the President-Elect stated.

“Even as I came to Bomas everyone knew what that result was, maybe the people who are disappointed are those, is the people who erroneously believed in the ‘deep state’ or the so-called system, and they erroneously believed that the results could be changed, unfortunately, it is not possible to change the result and it is not possible to change the will of the people,”

He made the remarks after Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice-Chairperson Juliana Cherera led four commissioners to disown the results due to what they described as the opaqueness of the process during the final phase.

But the Deputy President who had earlier described the election management as ‘phenomenal’ remained adamant that the declaration of a President-Elect remains the sole role of the Chairman as the Returning Officer of the Presidential Election.

“I will encourage those Commissioners and even other Kenyans, who have issues with the elections they know what to do. They need to follow the Constitutionally provided legal channels of addressing their concerns,”

Ruto was declared President-Elect after he garnered 7,176,141(50.49 per cent) votes beating his closest challenger, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya’s Raila Odinga, who managed 6,942,930 votes (48.85 percent).

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Abiy Ahmed leads regional leaders in congratulating President-Elect William Ruto

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, while conveying his congratulatory message, committed to work closely with Ruto to strengthen bilateral ties between the tow nations.

10 mins ago

August Elections

Deep State, No! It is the people who hire or fire govts, I have been vindicated – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – President-elect William Ruto says the just concluded general election has vindicated him and termed his victory as a testament...

12 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto pledges to allow opposition space to promote accountability

Ruto who was declared President-Elect on Monday after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49 per cent) said that he will collaborate with all parties noting that the...

25 mins ago

August Elections

I called Raila, we agreed whatever the outcome, we should have a conversation – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – President-elect William Ruto says that he called his main rival Raila Odinga on Monday morning where they agreed that...

36 mins ago

August Elections

Lawyers differ on Chebukati decision to declare Ruto President-Elect

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – A section of lawyers in the country have differed on whether Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula...

51 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chebukati says 2 commissioners, CEO injured; decries arbitrary arrests

Chebukati said that he had suffered intimidation and harassment from different quarters in his quest to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

58 mins ago

August Elections

Celebrations rock Nyeri as Ruto named President-elect

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Celebrations rocketed Karatina town following the announcement of William Ruto as the president-elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries...

1 hour ago

August Elections

It is not over until it is over: Karua says on Ruto presidential win

NAIROBI, Aug 15 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Alliance running mate Martha Karua has hinted at challenging President-elect William Ruto’s victory. On...

1 hour ago