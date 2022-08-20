Atwoli says he will acknowledge Ruto’s win if Supreme Court affirms it

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 20 – Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli says he will acknowledge the victory of President-Elect William Ruto if the Supreme Court finds no merit in the presidential petition which will be lodged before it by Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Atwoli said that once the court affirms Ruto’s victory, he will graciously accept the verdict for the sake of the country’s peace.

“Whoever takes it after the court case, we will accept him for the sake of our peace, and Kenya will have to move forward,” he said.

Atwoli, a fierce critic of Ruto, disclosed that he was among the leaders who advised Odinga to move to the apex court to seek justice.

Odinga, who disputed the presidential results on Tuesday, vowed to pursue all legal and constitutional options available to seek justice.

Atwoli urged Kenyans to desist from making or posting inflammatory remarks and wait for the court’s judgment adding that “tolerance is key.”

“Peace is critical for our country, and that is what we need,” he said.

Atwoli and Ruto have been at loggerheads, and during the campaign trail, they were constantly engaged in a war of words, with the latter referring to the former as a stupid man who lacked morals.

Atwoli, who struck a conciliatory tone, reminded Kenyans that he does not hate anyone and pledged to continue doing his job advocating for the rights of workers in the country.

“I will continue defending and speaking openly on behalf of those who cannot speak for themselves,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is yet to congratulate Ruto publicly, has committed to a smooth transition of power.

At a Thursday meeting with Kenyan religious leaders, Kenyatta “assured them that the transition will be smooth,” his office said.

He delivered a similar message to visiting US congressional leaders.

“Kenya will remain steadfast in entrenching the principles of good governance to ensure the country upholds its position of a shining example of democracy in the continent by maintaining peace during this transition period,” his office said on Twitter.

The Head of State had backed Odinga in the polls after falling out with his deputy Ruto.