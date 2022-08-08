Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
UDA presidential candidate William Ruto (left) and his Azimio competitor Raila Odinga (right)/CFM.

2022 ELECTIONS

Appeal Court orders use of KIEMS-based register as primary voter roll

A three-judge bench of the court gave the directive on Monday suspending an earlier High Court decision that allowed what appeared to be an unchecked use of the printed/manual register.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 — The Court of Appeal has ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to use the electronic voter register as the primary identification mechanism in Tuesday’s General Election.

A three-judge bench of the court gave the directive on Monday suspending an earlier High Court decision that allowed what appeared to be an unchecked use of the printed/manual register.

The appellate court decision arose from an urgent suit filed by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) which is fielding Deputy President William Ruto as its presidential candidate.

“Upon careful consideration of the appeal, we are of the view that appellant has made a case for the grant of the orders of a stay of the entire judgement delivered on August 4, 2022, pending the hearing and determination of the intended appeal,” Justices Fred Ochieng, Luka Kimaru and Paul Mwaniki Gachoka directed.

In the interim, the judges said IEBC can rely direction issued by the Supreme Court in the 2017 presidential petition by the National Super Alliance (NASA) when the court made a case for the use of technology to identify voter unless a complete failure of the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) is reported.

The Court of Appeal decision is seen as a major win for Ruto’s camp with his archrival Raila Odinga’s side having advocated for a manual register.

More to follow…

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

IEBC suspends Governor elections in Kakamega, Mombasa over ballot mix-up

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has suspended gubernatorial elections in Kakamega and Mombasa over ballot paper mix-up....

13 mins ago

August Elections

Kakamega receives gubernatorial ballot papers belonging to Kirinyaga candidates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Confusion rocked preparations of the polls slated for Tuesday in Kakamega after ballot papers for Kirinyaga county governor seat...

34 mins ago

August Elections

DCI urges Moses Kuria to report to any police station over vote-rigging claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has urged Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria to report to a...

42 mins ago

August Elections

Activists file petition to compel IEBC to make public forms 34A and 34B

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Activists have filed a petition at the High Court to compel the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to...

54 mins ago

August Elections

Wearing of masks is not mandatory requirement for voting – CS Kagwe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The Ministry of Health says the wearing of a face mask is not a mandatory requirement for anyone to...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Kenya in final preparations for closely watched polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Kenyans braced for Tuesday’s high-stakes election, as millions prepared to vote for a new president in a tight race...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Mourns Senior Govt Economist Geoffrey Mwau

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Dr Geoffrey Mwau...

5 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Suit timelines, commentary gag: What has changed in presidential petition litigation?

Although court timelines have remained unchanged, the contention on public commentaries on petitions filed at the Supreme Court could emerge as a key issue...

6 hours ago