Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
May 24, 2021 | Attorney General Kihara Kariuki speaks during Chief Justice Martha Moome's assumption of office ceremony/ Judiciary Media Service

Kenya

AG Kihara Kariuki says not opposed to suit challenging President-Elect Ruto’s win

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki says he does not intend to oppose the petitions filed at the Supreme Court seeking to nullify the August 9 presidential election results.

In his replying affidavit, Kihara indicated he does not intend to challenge the eight petitions that have already been filed at the apex court that seek to nullify the declaration of William Ruto as president-elect.

The Attorney General was listed as a respondent in a petition filed by Busia Senator-Elect Okiya Omtatah and Youth Advocacy Africa (YAA) and as an interested party in a petition filed by John Njoroge Ngari.

“Take notice that the Hon. Attorney General, the 9th respondent herein, pursuant to Rule 11(2) of Supreme Court Presidential Election Rules, 2017 which requires a party to indicate whether they intend to oppose the petition, hereby signifies to the honourable court that he does not intend to oppose the petition,” read the suit.

This is unlike his predecessor Githu Muigai who opposed both the 2013 and 2017 presidential petitions that were filed at the Supreme Court to nullify the outcome of the elections.

The attorney general who is the legal advisor to the government can act as a friend of the court, Amicus curiae.

Muigai, the former Attorney General will head the legal team representing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and its chairman Wafula Chebukati in the petitions that have been filed at the Martha Koome-led court.

Apart from the petition filed by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, other petitioners include John Njoroge Kamau, Daniel Kariuki Ngari, Juliah Nyokabi, Khalef Khalifa, Okiya Omtatah, Youth Advocacy Africa and Reuben Kigame.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the Presidential election petition by 5 September.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The ruling will be determined by a bench of 7 judges of the Supreme Court. They include Chief Justice Martha Koome, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, William Ouko, Mohammed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndungu and Isaac Lenaola.

In his response to the petition filed by Azimio, President-Elect William Ruto urged the Supreme Court to dismiss Raila’s petition as he is known to dispute all presidential election outcomes so as to force a handshake that will result in a coalition government.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

What I am asking for is to be told the truth, Raila says as he dismisses Chebukati’s attempted bribery claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga has dismissed attempted bribery claims by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)...

33 mins ago

Kenya

Mwaure seeks to be enjoined in Presidential Petition as interested party

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Agano Party Presidential Candidate David Mwaure now wants to be enjoined in the 2022 Presidential Petition as an interested...

1 hour ago

Kenya

First consignment of fresh Avocados from Kenya hits Chinese market

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – The first consignment of Fresh Avocados from Kenya has hit the Chinese market. Kenya’s Ambassador to China Muthoni Gichohi...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Police bar Ugenya residents from burning MP David Ochieng’s house after he decamped to Kenya Kwanza

SIAYA, Kenya, Aug 28 – Quick action by the police last evening saved Ugenya legislator, David Ochieng’s home from suspected arsonists who wanted to...

5 hours ago

Kenya

15-year-old girl confesses to killing her 3 siblings, cousin

KIAMBU, Kenya, Aug 28 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives in Kiambu are investigating an incident where a 15- year- old girl killed...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Azimio cancels Supreme Court, IEBC vigils after consultations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – The Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Alliance has cancelled its planned seven-day vigil at the Supreme Court after...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Cherera wanted Ruto’s 230,000 votes moved to rejected ballots category to force a run-off – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati now says the vice – chairperson Juiana Cherera wanted to...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Guliye says Tuju, Wako, 4 dissenting Commissioners wanted run-off or Raila declared President

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – A commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Abdi Guliye has accused the four dissenting Commissioners led by...

20 hours ago