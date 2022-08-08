Connect with us

August Elections

Activists file petition to compel IEBC to make public forms 34A and 34B

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Activists have filed a petition at the High Court to compel the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to make public forms 34A and 34B in Tuesday’s General Election.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and Inuka Kenya Ni Sisi Limited want the court to “give guidance on this issue despite the limited time that remains before elections are held”.

Form 34B captures the presidential results at the constituency level, while form 34A captures presidential results from the polling stations.

The three respondents listed in the petition are the electoral body, its chair Wafula Chebukati and Attorney General Kihara Kariuki.

“The Public interest in compliance with the law as juxtaposed with a clear precedent in refusal to comply on the part of the Respondents gives this court the mandate to issue immediate guidance in the impending elections,” the advocates for the petitioners Kosgei, Muriukui and Koome said.

More to follow……

