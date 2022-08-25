Connect with us

Fatuma Achani, Kwale Governor./ COURTESY

Kenya

Achani takes over from Mvurya as Kwale Governor

Published

KWALE, Kenya, Aug 25 – Fatuma Achani was on Thursday sworn in as the Kwale governor.

Achani will be the first female coastal Governor and will be taking over from Salim Mvurya.

Both Achani and Mvurya served together for two consecutive terms.

They were first elected in 2013 on the ODM ticket and re-elected in 2017 on the Jubilee ticket.

During the August 9 general election, Achani vied through UDA with the support of Mvurya.

She bagged 59, 674 votes against her close competitor ODM’s Hamadi Boga who got 53, 972.

She will be sworn alongside her Deputy Chirema Kombo, outgoing Samburu-Chengoni MCA.

The swearing-in ceremony will be graced by Lady Justice Olga Sewe and

