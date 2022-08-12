Connect with us

2022 ELECTIONS

Achani bags Kwale governorship becoming first female county chief at the coast

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 — Kwale Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani has won the country’s gubernatorial race following Tuesday’s General Election making her the first woman to be elected governor in the coastal region.

Achani who run on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket defeated ODM’s Hamadi Boga who came in second with 53,972 in a closely fought race.

Also in the race against Achani who has served as Deputy Governor for two five-year terms under Governor Salim Mvurya was former Kenya Ports Authority engineer Chai Lung’anzi of Pamoja Africa Alliance (PAA) who came in third with 47,301 votes. 

Speaking after being declared the winner on Friday, Achani expressed gratitude to God and Governor Mvurya whom he praised as a mentor.

“I want to thank Mvurya for the support that he gave me. I also want to thank my husband. This was a rough journey but I am happy I made it through,” she said.

The results were declared by Kwale County Returning Officer Obadiah Kariuki.

Kwale Senator Issa Boi reclaimed his seat after garnering 52,772 votes.

Boi followed by Kasemeni MCA Anthony Yama (UDA) who managed 41,672 votes and lawyer Salim Mwadumbo (ANC) who got 16,902.

The Woman Representative seat was bagged by nominated MCA Fatuma Masito (ODM) who managed 58,820 votes. Bibi Masha of UDA came in second with 44,472 votes while Zainab Chitsangi (Independent) managed 35,633 votes.  

