Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is Africa's youngest leader/FILE/AFP

2022 ELECTIONS

Abiy Ahmed leads regional leaders in congratulating President-Elect William Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 — Regional leaders from across the continent have sent congratulatory messages to President-Elect William Ruto and Kenyans at large for a successful election following the proclamation of presidential election results.  

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, while conveying his congratulatory message, committed to work closely with Ruto to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the other hand exuded confidence with Ruto’s leadership.

In a statement on his twitter handle, Mnangagwa said he had no doubt that Ruto will serve Kenya and all Kenyans with distinction.

Somalia’s President Sheikh Mohamud congratulated Ruto saying he looks forward to closely working with him to advance the partnership of Kenya and Somalia in all areas of mutual benefit.

President Ahmed Sheikh Madobe of the Jubaland State of Somalia also conveyed a congratulatory message.

Ruto was declared President-Elect after sailing past the ‘50 per cent plus one’ constitutional threshold that requires a winner in a presidential election to garner 50 per cent of votes cast and an additional vote to avoid a runoff.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate garnered 7,176,141 (50.49 per cent) votes beating his closest challenger, Azimio’s Raila Odinga, who managed 6,942,930 votes (48.85 percent).

Odinga, a veteran opposition leader, was making his fifth stab with the backing of the ruling Jubilee Party led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, who addressed the nation at 6pm, three hours after an earlier slated time, said Ruto also garnered 25 per cent of votes in twenty-four counties in line with the requirement to secure the threshold in half of the counties.

The two other presidential candidates — Agano Party’s David Mwaure and Roots Party’s George Wajackoyah — garnered 31,987 (0.23 per cent) and 61,969 (0.44 per cent) respectively.

The declaration of Ruto as President-Elect was made by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after a nearly 6-day tallying exercise at the National Tallying Center at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.

Of the 47 counties, the leader of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance garnered over 25 per cent of the vote in 39 counties.

Chebukati who said he had been intimidated and harassed said two of his commissioners — Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye — were injured. He said Hussein Marjan had also sustained injuries form skirmishes at the National Tallying Center.

“I have a job to do and I will do it,” he said.

