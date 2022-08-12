Connect with us

Garissa Senator Abdulkadir Haji makes his maiden speech at the Senate on April 13, 2021/PBU

August Elections

Abdulkadir Haji wins Garissa Senate Seat

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Abdulkadir Haji has been declared Garissa County Senator Elect after garnering72,383 votes.

Haji vied for the seat under the Jubilee Party Ticket

The seat had attracted 8 candidates.

In his acceptance speech, Haji expressed his gratitude to the people of Garissa for voting him in and promised to serve every resident.

“I am grateful to all of you who voted for me and even those who did not vote for me. Thank you all for participating in the general election and giving me a second chance to serve you. I promise to serve without discrimination,” Haji said.

Haji took over as the Garissa Senator last year following the death of Yusuf Haji in February  

