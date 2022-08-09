Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

9 issues Supreme Court will consider in suit contesting presidential poll results

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has framed nine issues that will be used to determine the outcome of the 2022 presidential election petition.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who chairs the seven-judge bench, enumerated the issues on Tuesday during the pre-trial conference ahead of the start of the hearing on Wednesday.

Below are the issues.

   Whether the technology deployed by the Independent Electoral and  Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for the conduct of August 9, 2022, met the standards of integrity, verifiability, security, and transparency to guarantee accurate and verifiable results.

  Whether there was interference in the uploading and transmission of polling station results from the polling stations to the IEBC public portal.

  Was there a difference between forms 34As uploaded on the IEBC public portal, forms 34As received at the national tallying center, and forms 34As issued to the agents at the polling stations?

  Whether the postponement of gubernatorial elections in Kakamega and Mombasa counties and parliamentary polls in Kitui Rural, Kachileba, Rongai, and Pokot South constituencies and electoral wards in Nyaki West in North Imenti constituency and Kwa Njenga in Embakasi South Constituency resulted in voter suppression to the detriment to the petitioners in petition number E005 in 2022.

  Unexplained discrepancies between the votes cast for presidential candidates and other elective positions.

  Whether the IEBC carried out the verification, tallying, and declaration of results per the provisions of articles 138 (3)C and 138 (10) of the Constitution.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

  Whether the President-Elect attained 50 percent plus one vote of the votes case in accordance with article 138 (4) of the Constitution.

  Whether there were irregularities and illegalities of such magnitude as to affect the final results of the presidential election.

  What reliefs and orders can this court grant? 

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

New generation Number Plates are out, get yours now!

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – The government has rolled out the new generation number plates for motor vehicles as part of measures to guarantee...

14 mins ago

Top stories

Raila, Ruto and IEBC lawyers given 3 hours each for submissions in Supreme Court petition

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has allocated 3 hours each to lawyers representing three key players in the presidential petitions challenging...

20 mins ago

Kenya

Supreme Court consolidates 7 petitions challenging President-Elect Ruto’s win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has consolidated seven petitions challenging President-Elect William Ruto’s victory in the just concluded general election. While...

34 mins ago

County News

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire hits the ground running, pledges health sector transformation in meeting with KEMSA

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – The Embu County Government Governor, Cecily Mbarire, has welcomed a payment plan option provided by the Kenya Medical Supplies...

56 mins ago

Supreme Court

President-Elect Ruto, Azimio, IEBC allowed 4 lawyers each as guidelines on presidential suit released

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has released guidelines on the legal minds allowed in the court during the hearing of the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Supreme Court allows Joseph Kinyua’s affidavit on NSAC meeting with IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has allowed the affidavit by Head of Public Joseph Kinyua on the meeting with the Independent...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Supreme Court disallows Petition seeking to have AG, 4 IEBC commissioners locked out of Presidential suit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – A suit seeking to have the Attorney General and the four dissenting Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Supreme Court allows affidavits of 4 dissenting IEBC commissioners in presidential petition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has allowed the affidavits of four dissenting Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners in the...

3 hours ago