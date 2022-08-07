Connect with us

Abdulswamad Nassir of ODM (Right) and Hassan Omar of UDA (Left)./ CFM

Kenya

7 candidates in the Mombasa gubernatorial race

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 29 – The voting exercise for the next Mombasa governor started early at 6am in many polling stations within Mombasa County.

However, the region which has over 600,000 registered voters, is experiencing a low voter turnout.

A spot check in Kisauni, Mvita, Likoni, Nyali, Changamwe, and Jomvu showed very few people were at the polling stations to vote as at 7am Monday.

The governor race has attracted a total of seven candidates. Abdulswamad Nassir of ODM and Hassan Omar of UDA are the front-runners in the race.

All the governor candidates are also yet to vote.

Since Tuesday, Mombasa County has been a bee-hive of activities as Omar and Nassir make the last-minute rush to woo supporters into their camp.

Both Nassir and Omar have been endorsed by the organized groups and different communities living in Mombasa.

The elections were postponed on August 9, the date of the General Election after what the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said was ballot papers mix-up, and were again pushed forward on August 23 after the commission cited intimidation and harassment of its staff.

The polls being held are Mombasa and Kakamega governor elections as well as MP races in Kacheliba (West Pokot County), Pokot South (West Pokot County), Rongai (Nakuru County), and Kitui Rural (Kitui County).

