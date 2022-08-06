Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
IEBC assures it will be ready for the August elections despite legal hurdles facing it. /CFM

August Elections

6.5mn Kenyans had voted by noon – IEBC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Some 6.5 million voters have so far voted as of Tuesday noon in the ongoing exercise of Kenya’s General Election.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherara disclosed that the number is about 30.6 per cent, indicative of the total number of 22.1 million registered voters.

Long queues are still being witnessed across the country as the electorate troop to the 46 299 to cast their vote.

The Commission also has suspended election for parliamentary seats in Kitui Rural and Rongai Constituencies.

“Wrong pictures of candidates and their details were printed on the ballot papers,” Cherara said.

Cherera disclosed that elections in some regions were yet to kick off owing to different reasons emanating from flooding and security.

“The Commission is working hard to ensure that the election materials are in place for a smooth conduct of the exercise,” she said.

The Commission has since suspended voting in parts of Wajir after Monday night’s gunfire incident that stalled ballot materials transportation.

More to follow..

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

IEBC allows use of manual voters register in 5 constituencies due to technology failure

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has allowed the usual of the Manual Voters Register in select areas...

10 mins ago

World

Wacjakoyah and his wife Meller Luchiri

NAIROBI, Kenya August 9 – Here is Roots party presidential candidate Professor George Wacjakoya and his wife Meller Luchiri when they turned up to...

45 mins ago

Top stories

Wajackoyah: Let IEBC fix this KIEMS kit mess, so many of us yet to vote

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Roots party presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoya and many of his supporters were yet to vote more than 6...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Woman who travelled from US to vote turned away due to missing name

KISII, Kenya, Aug 9 – A voter in Kisii has expressed her grievances after travelling from the United States to come and vote only...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Kenyans vote in droves in close-fought election race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Kenyans lined up before dawn to vote in a high-stakes election Tuesday, with the East African powerhouse on edge...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Wanyonyi confident of Westlands MP victory despite 3-hour voting delay

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Incumbent Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi is confident of victory despite a long delay that saw him wait...

2 hours ago

World

Jakaya Kikwete confident of peaceful Kenya election after Kibra tour

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Former Tanzanian president Jakaya Kikwete who is leading the EAC election Observer Mission in Kenya has expressed confidence that...

2 hours ago

World

Heroic welcome for Raila as he votes in Kibera

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Raila Odinga’s arrival at Old Kibra Primary School caused a stand-off, with thousands of voters abandoning queues to escort...

3 hours ago