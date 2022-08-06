6.5mn Kenyans had voted by noon – IEBC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Some 6.5 million voters have so far voted as of Tuesday noon in the ongoing exercise of Kenya’s General Election.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherara disclosed that the number is about 30.6 per cent, indicative of the total number of 22.1 million registered voters.

Long queues are still being witnessed across the country as the electorate troop to the 46 299 to cast their vote.

The Commission also has suspended election for parliamentary seats in Kitui Rural and Rongai Constituencies.

“Wrong pictures of candidates and their details were printed on the ballot papers,” Cherara said.

Cherera disclosed that elections in some regions were yet to kick off owing to different reasons emanating from flooding and security.

“The Commission is working hard to ensure that the election materials are in place for a smooth conduct of the exercise,” she said.

The Commission has since suspended voting in parts of Wajir after Monday night’s gunfire incident that stalled ballot materials transportation.

More to follow..