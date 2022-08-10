Connect with us

Ballot boxes at KICC. /MOSES MUOKI

August Elections

43,536 of 46,229 Form 34A submitted with 94.17 percent success rate

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Vote counting is still underway in various polling stations where elections were conducted as Kenyans wait with bated breath for the final votes in several elective seats.

As at 9:14am Wednesday morning, 43,536 of 46,229 Form 34A had been uploaded in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission public portal which signified 94.17 percent success rate.

Nairobi County was leading in terms of uploading the results which collates the votes for the presidential seat race.

Wajir County was trailing in terms of result forms submitted which is attributed to the fact that Eldas constituency which is one of the six constituencies had not conducted elections.

The poll body announced that the voting in the constituency would be conducted Wednesday.

Voting has been suspended in areas of Eldas constituency in Wajir County due to security concerns after gunfire incident that stalled ballot materials transportation.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) vice chairperson Juliana Cherera said the incident impeded the dispatch of the ballot materials hence the electorate were not able to exercise their democratic right by the opening of the polling station.

 “During the gunfire the election officials remain trapped as they prepared to dispatch the ballot materials to polling station,” she stated. “Elections has been adjourned and it will continue once the matter has been resolved.”

