Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
IEBC simulation of the Aug 9, 2022 general election. /MOSES MUOKI

August Elections

4 IEBC officials in Ndhiwa sacked over electoral malpractices

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed four officials following their arrest over various electoral malpractices in Ndhiwa constituency over the weekend.

The four who include a presiding officer of a polling station in Kanyadoto ward, two deputy presiding officers of polling stations in the same ward and clerk of a polling station in Kwabwai ward were dismissed after holding a meeting with some candidates on Sunday.

Homa Bay County Returning officer Fredrick Apopa confirmed that the officials were immediately dismissed after being questioned by security officers at Ndhiwa Police station.

“We had to do this, credibility is key in this process,” he said.

According to Apopa, the four officials were meeting an MCA and a Member of Parliament aspirant from a political party at a house in Riat village before irate members of the public stormed the house and arrested them.

“Whatever the security agencies will do with them is now beyond us, to us we are done with them,” he said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

What is Narc Kenya’s role in Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya?

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – The role that the Narc Kenya party will play in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya after its flagbearer...

18 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Bobi Wine, Besigye among election observers in Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 8 – Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, the leader of Uganda’s National Unity Platform (NUP), and Kizza Besigye of the Forum...

34 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Steps in voting during tomorrow’s general election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – On Tuesday, close to 22.1 Million voters will exercise their democratic right as they elect Kenya’s fifth president. All...

1 hour ago

August Elections

President Kenyatta says BBI flop biggest regret during tenure

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta says the only regret during the ten-year term is the failure to pass the Building Bridges...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Millions hungry but drought overlooked as Kenya prepares to vote

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – In the dust bowl of Kenya’s drought-stricken north, the people of Purapul are edging closer to starvation, surviving on...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Sakaja urges Kenyans to vote wisely in Tuesday poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has urged Kenyans to vote wisely and not be influenced by leaders who do not...

18 hours ago

August Elections

Raila exudes confidence of win in Tuesday poll as he urges supporters to maintain peace

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has exuded confidence of a win in Tuesday’s general...

18 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto urges Kenyans to maintain peace during and after the election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to maintain peace during and after the general election slated for Tuesday....

19 hours ago