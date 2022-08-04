Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

2022 ELECTIONS

4 IEBC Commissioners disown results citing irregularities

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Kenya’s electoral commission was divided Monday, as it prepared to release the final presidential results.

What started as an elaborate program, complete with an official invitation to candidates, the media, observers, diplomats and other guests turned ugly when four of the seven commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) addressed a press conference from the Serena Hotel and disowned the yet to be announced results.

‘We have done the 2022 general elections in the most effective and efficient manner and ensured all the challenges have been contained but some things need to be put out there,” said Juliana Cherera, IEBC’s Vice Chairperson who was accompanied by four of his colleagues.

“We are rejecting the results the Chairman is about to announce at the Bomas of Kenya due to the opaqueness of the process during the final phase,” she said.

Cherera’s statement followed an earlier press conference by the Saitabao Kanchory, the Chief Agent of Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, who cited irregularities in the election and vowed to challenge the outcome.

“As we speak right now we do not know what the chairman is doing with those results, we have had concerns, particularly about the integrity of the IEBC technology and server,” he said. 

And as Cherera addressed the press conference at Serena Hotel, a section of Raila-allied leaders were kicked out of Bomas of Kenya where they attempted to confront Chebukati as he prepared to release the final results

Anti-riot police were called to the auditorium, causing panic as they ejected the leaders who were causing a commotion.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Azimio demand to verify Presidential poll results before asking Raila to go to Bomas

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 15 – Azimio leaders have demanded to see presidential election results and verify them before asking Raila Odinga to attend the...

44 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

PHOTO: Ruto all smiles as he heads to Bomas

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Deputy President William Ruto was all smiles as he headed to the Bomas of Kenya for the announcement of...

2 hours ago

August Elections

DP Ruto at Bomas for announcement of Presidential poll winner

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has arrived at the Bomas of Kenya where the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)...

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ecstatic Ruto supporters flood Eldoret streets awaiting presidential election outcome

Supporters waving United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party colors danced to mostly Kalenjin and Kikuyu songs as the clock ticked towards the much-awaited declaration.

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Shops closed in Kisumu amid anxious wait for presidential election outcome

Alwande said business had declined over the week as anxiety crept in following the the August 9 election.

4 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Karua says all ready for Bomas

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua declared Monday, she was ready to go to Bomas even as anxiety grew...

4 hours ago

World

Kenya set to learn outcome of tight election race

Nairobi (AFP), Aug 15 – Kenya will on Monday learn the outcome of its closely-fought presidential election after a long wait for results that...

5 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

IEBC to declare presidential results at 3pm

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – The electoral commission said it will announce final results of the presidential election at 3pm Monday. The results will...

5 hours ago