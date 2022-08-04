4 IEBC Commissioners disown results citing irregularities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Kenya’s electoral commission was divided Monday, as it prepared to release the final presidential results.

What started as an elaborate program, complete with an official invitation to candidates, the media, observers, diplomats and other guests turned ugly when four of the seven commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) addressed a press conference from the Serena Hotel and disowned the yet to be announced results.

‘We have done the 2022 general elections in the most effective and efficient manner and ensured all the challenges have been contained but some things need to be put out there,” said Juliana Cherera, IEBC’s Vice Chairperson who was accompanied by four of his colleagues.

“We are rejecting the results the Chairman is about to announce at the Bomas of Kenya due to the opaqueness of the process during the final phase,” she said.

Cherera’s statement followed an earlier press conference by the Saitabao Kanchory, the Chief Agent of Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, who cited irregularities in the election and vowed to challenge the outcome.

“As we speak right now we do not know what the chairman is doing with those results, we have had concerns, particularly about the integrity of the IEBC technology and server,” he said.

And as Cherera addressed the press conference at Serena Hotel, a section of Raila-allied leaders were kicked out of Bomas of Kenya where they attempted to confront Chebukati as he prepared to release the final results

Anti-riot police were called to the auditorium, causing panic as they ejected the leaders who were causing a commotion.