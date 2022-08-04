4 dissenting commissioners had a pre-arranged consensus towards altering Presidential election results – Chebukati

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati now says the four dissenting commissioners at the electoral body already had a pre-arranged consensus about changing the presidential results before they were announced in favour of Raila Odinga.

In his replying affidavit, Chebukati intimated that the four were pushing for a re-run, a situation they described as a win-win.

The IEBC chairman stated that after listening to all the views, he insisted that IEBC would not subvert the will of the people and the “I will announce and declare the final results in accordance with the verified tallies as verified and tallied by the commission.”

“I reminded my colleagues that we all took individual oaths of office to protect the constitution and should not usurp the sovereign will of the people,” he recalled.

He stated that at that point, he rose and informed his colleagues that they should proceed to present the results to the agents of the presidential candidates before declaring the final results.

Chebukati’s affidavit was supported by the one from Commissioner Abdi Guliye who accused the four dissenting Commissioners led by Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera of illegally wanting the commission to declare Odinga President or force a runoff.

In his responses to Odinga’s Petition which is seeking to overturn President Elect William Ruto’s win, Guliye says the four were honouring a request from leaders allied to Odinga and a section of security officers.

Guliye stated that Former Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju, Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, Principal Secretary Administrative Secretary at the office of the President Kennedy Kihara requested the commission to “moderate” the results and have Raila announced the winner or force a runoff.

Guliye went on to state that after that meeting which took place at 3am Commission’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, Commissioner Moya Bolu and himself refused to yield to those demands and vowed to stand with the will of the people

He defended the Presidential results saying the commission conducted the polls in accordance with the Constitution and the law.