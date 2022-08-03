3 Petitioners in court to seek interpretation of Chebukati’s powers under Election Act on results declaration

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Three petitioners have moved to court to seek an interpretation of the Elections Act on the powers conferred to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman on declaration of results.

Through their lawyer, Ashfod Koome, Michael Asola and Eric Githinji want the constitutional court to make an urgent determination over the said section of the election Act so as to shed right as to whether the decision by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati was within the law.

They argued that the certificate issued to the president elect William Ruto remains valid unless overturned by the supreme court.

The trio stated that it is only the IEBC chair who can declare a presidential candidate has been validly elected in an election.

They urgent application will be placed before a vacation Judge for orders and directions.