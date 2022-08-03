Connect with us

Mombasa residents demonstrating after the gubernatorial poll is postponed. /COURTESY

Kenya

3 Mombasa residents file petition to compel IEBC to conduct gubernatorial poll

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 18 – Three Mombasa residents have moved to court to compel the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct the Mombasa gubernatorial election that was postponed Wednesday.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati postponed the elections for Mombasa and Kakamega citing frustrations and intimidations of his officials.

The Mombasa and Kakamega gubernatorial elections were first postponed on August 8 after IEBC officials noticed some errors on the ballot papers.

On Thursday, Thani Mohammed Mwamlavya, Moses Aran Oindo, and Kelvin Nzuki Muthini, moved to the Mombasa High Court seeking orders to compel IEBC continue with the election that had been scheduled for next week Tuesday, August 23.

They have listed Chebukati, the Ministry of Interior and the Attorney General as first, second, third, and fourth respondents respectively.

Their move came barely 24 hours after the ODM Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Abdulswamad Nassir said they will move to court to seek orders to have the election conducted as earlier gazette.

After the three residents filed the case, Nassir led hundreds of his supporters to protest

Nassir said the laws are clear on the reason why an election can be postponed.

He cited the security threats, natural calamity, and breach of election laws.

He claimed there is a sinister move by IEBC and their opponents in UDA to ensure that Mombasa gubernatorial election outcome favours their opponents.

“We know your plans, we know what you are after, but never again, will we ever be intimidated. The election must and will be held next Tuesday,” he said.

Nassir was accompanied by his running mate Francis Thoya and MPs Mishi Mboko (Likoni) Badi Twalib (Jomvu), and Mombasa woman representative elect Zamzam Mohammed.

Nassir said IEBC postponed the elections in Mombasa and Kakamega which are perceived to be the Azimio la Umoja Coalition presidential candidate Raia Odinga’s strongholds.

