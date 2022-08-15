15-year-old girl confesses to killing her 3 siblings, cousin

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KIAMBU, Kenya, Aug 28 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives in Kiambu are investigating an incident where a 15- year- old girl killed her three siblings and a cousin.

According to the investigative agency, the form one student confessed to committing the offence within the past one year.

“In a confession by the minor at Kikuyu Police station, the suspect confessed to detectives how she murdered her kin aged 15 months, 5 years and 7 years between February and July 2021,” the DCI stated.

The suspect admitted that she murdered her cousin, who was 20 months old by drowning him in a well in their compound at Gathiga village, Kabete sub county.

The father to the 15-year-old on Saturday filed a report at the Kikuyu police station.

“The juvenile admitted to having committed the murders, before Kikuyu sub-county children’s officer,” the DCI reported.