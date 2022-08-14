14mn voters voted in Tuesday’s poll using KIEMS Kits, Chebukati says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) nearly 4.2 million voters participated in Tuesday’s General Ekection.

The electoral body’s chairman Wafula Chebukati disclosed that the figure which is a 64.6 per cent voter turnout had been derived from the Kenya Integrated Management System (KIEMS) kits.

Chebukati pointed out that the final voter turnout figure will be compiled after reconciling the number of voters whose identity was captured using the manual register.

More to follow…..