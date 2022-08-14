14 envoys urge leaders to work together after Tuesday poll to preserve democracy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – Fourteen Foreign envoys have urged political leaders to work together after next week’s election despite the outcome to ensure preservation of democracy.

In a joint statement, the envoys stated that all political actors play an important role in ensuring devotion to the principles of democracy, freedom and the rule of law.

“This election is of huge significance. It marks the first full transition in the presidency and many governorships since the introduction of the 2010 Constitution. We call on all leaders – both in and out of elected offices – to work together after August 9 to ensure the democratic progress of the last decade is preserved,” a part of the statement read.

They further pointed out that Kenya is an anchor for stability, security, and democracy, not just in the region or African continent but across the globe thus urging for a free, fair, credible and peaceful election.

“Kenya has made huge democratic progress since the re-introduction of multiparty elections. We commend the efforts made by all who have worked tirelessly to realize the elections, provide security and promote civic education, including religious leaders, civil society, media, and the private sector. We trust that all their efforts will bear fruit as the campaign period draws to a close,” the statement read.

They also called for the inclusion of women, the youth, politically marginalized groups, including persons with disabilities and committed to fully support work to build a more inclusive and equitable political system even after the polls.

The ambassadors and high commissioners represented Australia, Canada, The Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, and USA.

Kenya is set to hold her general election next week on Tuesday 9 of August 2022.

With just three days to the election, the two presidential front-runners, Deputy President William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza and Raila Odinga of the Azimio One Kenya Coalition will be holding their last rallies on Saturday.

The Azimio brigade will pitch camp at the Kasarani Stadium while the Kenya Kwanza will host theirs at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The two intensified their campaigns in 2021 with critics saying DP Ruto kicked his immediately after winning the 2017 repeat presidential election.

He was elected together with President Uhuru Kenyatta, but they have since fallen out, a move that has seen Ruto sidelined after Kenyatta shook hands with his erstwhile foe Odinga in March 2018.

Saturday’s rallies will mark the end of the campaign period in accordance with the law and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s timelines and regulations.

Odinga who is currently enjoying the support of the incumbent President Kenyatta will be seeking to occupy the top seat for a fifth time while Ruto will giving his first stab to presidency.

Other presidential candidates include David Mwaure of the Agano Party and George Wajackoyah of the Roots Party.