Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua displaying presidential certificate. /COURTESY

Kenya

10 independent MPs-elect join Ruto-led camp

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Ten Independent Member of Parliament elected during the just concluded general election have joined President-elect William Ruto’s camp.

Ruto made the announcement after chairing a meeting with all Kenya Kwanza leaders at his Karen residence on Tuesday.

During the meeting attended by 163 Members of Parliament under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and 24 Senators, Ruto stated that his administration will ensure “no part of this country is divided and also bring government developments in each and every part of this country.”

More to follow…

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Gachagua says Kenya Kwanza ready for any Court challenge to Ruto Presidency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua says Kenya Kwanza is ready for any Supreme Court challenge of President-elect William Ruto. Speaking...

13 mins ago

Kenya

I am sorry public servants will not be available to do any political work, President-elect Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – President-elect William Ruto has urged Public Servants to focus on their jobs of serving all Kenyans irrespective of their...

22 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza to seek amendment of standing orders to enable CSs be interrogated by MPs – President-elect Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – President-elect William Ruto says his administration will seek to amend House Standing Orders to enable Members of Parliament interrogate...

28 mins ago

Kenya

President-elect Ruto says ready to deliver on pledges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – President Elect William Ruto has said that he is ready to start delivering on his pledges as soon as...

37 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Justice Thande annuls Supreme Court rules gagging commentaries on cases

Justice Mugure Thande issued the ruling on Wednesday in a petition filed by lawyer Omwanza Ombati.

60 mins ago

Kenya

ANC nominates Mudavadi to Prime Cabinet Secretary post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Amani National Congress (ANC) has nominated its party leader Musalia Mudavadi to the Prime Cabinet Secretary post once created...

2 hours ago

Kenya

PSC says NMS functions to revert to Nairobi County Govt if deed of transfer not renewed

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) says Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) functions will revert to City Hall should the deed...

2 hours ago

Featured

The new dawn of women in politics

More women are now elected to office than previously, and women achieved valuable milestones and won as first timers for the Gubernatorial, Senatorial, Members...

2 hours ago