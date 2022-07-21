Yvonne Okwara, Eric Latiff to moderate Ruto, Raila debate next Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21- The Presidential Debate Secretariat has announced that Citizen TV’s Yvonne Okwara and Eric Latiff of Spice FM and KTN News will moderate the presidential debate between UDA’s William Ruto and Azimio’s Raila Odinga, slated for Jul 26, 2022.
The debate between Raila and Ruto will be second after the first one which will feature candidates who have polled less than 5 percent in the three recent opinion polls.
Those who polled less than 5 percent including George Wajackoya or Roots Party and David Mwaure of Agano will be moderated by Smirti Vidyarthi of NTV and Ken Mijungu of KTN News.
The Secretariat explained that the moderators have been carefully selected.
“The moderators have been selected based on a rigorous criteria that abides to among other things the principles of impartiality, fairness and objectivity, a strong understanding of the Kenyan political landscape and the major issues with this election,” reads the statement.
The Secretariat also reported that panel discussions for both debates will be moderated by Joe Ageyo of NTV.
The debate will be held at the Catholic University for Eastern Africa (CUEA) main campus situated in Karen, Nairobi starting from 5pm to 10.30 pm.