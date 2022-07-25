Young Wiper Democrats SG Birundu urges youth to bargain for better positions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Jul 25 – Young Wiper Democrats Secretary General Nixon Birundu has called on the youth to bargain for better positions within political parties and stop being incited to violence during the campaign period.

According to Birundu, most political parties do not have youth representation on their internal electoral boards nor the appeal arbitrations boards.

He stated that the youth are not considered in political party negotiations in nominations, appointments and even getting jobs as those heading these political parties consider them experienced.

“The youth lack representation in party election board or arbitration committees, we have seen youth in political parties told to step down and this means the youth did not have a representation nor their voice,” he stated.

He pointed out that the youth are perceived to lack experience, and this make them not being involved in major decision structures of political parties, he called on political parties to involve the youth in boardroom meetings to give them mentorship.

Birundu said most young people are career beginners and its always tougher when they try juggle career with politics.

Task this is an upper hill task for the for the youth to participate in an election especially with lack of finance which is a major suspect.

“Most of the youth are financially struggling while the older generations are already stable and most of them retire to politics giving them financial muscle to run the campaigns,” he stated.

He indicated that in future, there is likely to be a change of patten whereby the youth will not be supporting major political parties, with the growing population youth will support their own on small parties or independent candidates.

He asked the youth not to be reduced by politicians in planning and causing violence for their selfish gains.

He called on political parties to find ways of solving their issues amicably instead of sending the youth to go and cause chaos.

He urged leaders to compete in terms of ideologies and promising manifestos and not going round abusing each other.

“Wiper party is accommodating, we ask the youth to join us because this is a party to watch in the near future, we are accommodating and we have the interest of the Kenyan youth,” said Birundu